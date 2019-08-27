NCDOT to suspend most major roadwork for upcoming Labor Day holiday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation will suspend most road construction projects causing lane closures on major routes across the state during the upcoming Labor Day holiday.
In a news release Tuesday afternoon, the agency said the decision to halt the road work is to “ensure the most safe and efficient travel possible” for residents and visitors in North Carolina. The DOT regularly ceases projects during major travel holidays.
“Where possible, closed lanes will be opened from Friday morning until Tuesday evening. There are, however, some locations where the type or stage of construction will not allow an opening for safety reasons," the release stated.
Drivers can check the status of the route they plan to take in advance by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.