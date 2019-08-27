N.C. man can hear again thanks to cousin’s emotional letter

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Preston Simmons of Castle Hayne will be able to hear a bit more clearly from now on.
Simmons was the winner of Beltone Carolina/ Virginia Better Hearing Giveaway, and received his brand new hearing aids on Tuesday.
“I can smile now, I couldn’t before because I couldn’t hear,” Simmons said. “Now, I’m going be be able to communicate with people!”
He was nominated by his cousin, Wendy, for the contest. She wrote a tear-jerking letter stating why she believed Simmons deserved the new hearing aids.
Simmons has disabilities and has been cared for by another one of his cousins, Cindy McLain, for over 20 years. For the past six years, he’s suffered through major hearing loss due to radiation treatments for cancer and has been unable to afford hearing aids.
Simmons tried on his new hearing aids Tuesday, and is excited to hear and engage in conversations with his friends and family again.
One of the first things Simmons wants to do with his new found hearing is enjoy all the wonderful sounds in nature.
“I’m going to go to the park! I’ll hear the birds and all the dogs bark and all that stuff," says Simmons.
