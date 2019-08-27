N.C. Attorney General announces lawsuits against eight additional e-cigarette companies

NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - North Carolina’s top law enforcement official is ramping up his efforts against electronic cigarette companies he alleges are violating state law.
Attorney General Josh Stein announced Tuesday he will be filing lawsuits against eight e-cigarette companies on top of the suit already underway against industry giant Juul.
“We simply have to do more to protect kids,” Stein said in a press conference call.
The suits against Beard Vape, Direct eLiquid, Electric Lotus, Electric Tobacconist, Eonsmoke, Juice Man, Tinted Brew, and VapeCo are being brought under North Carolina’s Unfair or Deceptive Trade Practices Act, because Stein alleges the companies are purposefully and aggressively targeting minors.
Stein said the complaints are similar to his litigation with Juul, alleging the eight companies are engaging in illegal marketing tactics to entice minors, with branding, packaging and flavors designed for an under-18 demographic.
The move by Stein’s office comes as many North Carolina children and teens begin the 2019-2020 school year.
A release from the attorney general’s office cites data indicating the number of high schoolers using tobacco products has risen to nearly 30% with the rise of e-cigarettes, and to nearly 7% of middle schoolers.
The suits ask the court to shut down the companies’ sales within the state.
“I’m pleased to hear that the attorney general is continuing to apply pressure to these companies who are profiting off the teenage health crisis. I completely support his efforts and hope they result in accountability and tighter regulation.”
