Man sentenced to 75-90 years in child sex crimes case

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Bolivia man will spend the next 75 to 90 years in prison after a jury found him guilty on Tuesday of 30 child sex crimes.
Gerad Michael Christman was found guilty of 15 counts of first-degree statutory sex offense and 15 counts of indecent liberties with a child, according to a release from District Attorney Jon David’s office.
Christman was initially arrested in October 2016 for offenses involving a child under the age of 13.
“We couldn’t have done this without the hard work and dedication of our community partners, in particular, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and The Carousel Center of Wilmington,” Assistant District Attorney Glenn Emery said.
