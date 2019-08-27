Man in custody after gunshots fired at officers; nearby apartments and school evacuated

CRAMERTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who fired shots at officers in Cramerton Tuesday morning, leading to the evacuation of an apartment complex and nearby school, has been taken into custody.
Cramerton police received a gunshots call at the Mayworth School Apartments on 8th Avenue at 10th Street around 11:22 a.m. When officers arrived, they say the suspect - identified as 69-year-old Parks Franklin Elmore - fired “multiple” shots at them. No officers were hit and no injuries were reported.
The Mayworth apartments and nearby Rader Leaning Center, or Radar Staff Development Center, were evacuated as the situation unfolded. Around 20 students were attending an orientation at the virtual academy, a web-based school, when the situation unfolded. The students were safely moved to the Cramerton gym rec center for pickup.
The town of Cramerton also put out an “important Cramerton safety announcement” regarding the police situation, referred to as “dangerous” by law enforcement.
From WBTV’s Sky3, SWAT units could be seen in the area, along with multiple other law enforcement officials. Residents are advised to avoid the area as police work to de-escalate the situation.
At 3 p.m., officers held a press conference announcing that Elmore had been taken into custody and that the situation was being cleared. A bomb squad robot was used while they were trying to dissolve the situation, officials said, but there was no explosive material.
Officers say they’ve dealt with Elmore in the past regarding mental health disturbances, even taking weapons away from him during one previous incident.
Following a medical evaluation, Elmore will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon, but officials say more charges could be coming.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.