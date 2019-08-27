First Alert Forecast:

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Tuesday to you! Your local forecast for the next several days will feature generally low rain chances and seasonable temperatures. A stray shower or storm may briefly form locally but the highest Carolina rain odds ought to occur over the western terrain and also closer to Tropical Depression Six - near and east of the Outer Banks.
Tropical Depression Six, centered more than 200 miles southeast of the Outer Banks, will move slowly Tuesday but, as steering winds strengthen, should accelerate northeastward toward Nova Scotia Wednesday and Thursday. Tropical Depression Six has a chance to intensify into a tropical storm named Erin as it does. Impacts from Tropical Depression Six for the Cape Fear Region will be limited to a marginally perceptible increase in swell and surf.
Tropical Storm Dorian will continue to cruise through the eastern and northern Caribbean islands through Thursday. Dorian has a chance to become a hurricane but dry air, wind shear, and land interaction will likely prevent it from becoming a major hurricane. By Labor Day weekend, steering winds will bring Dorian or its remnants toward Florida. Impacts from Dorian on the Cape Fear Region, if any, cannot be known at this time. It is worth monitoring though.
Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team
