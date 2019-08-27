COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants chair pockets for first graders

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Stacey Bell calls her students the Learning Ladybugs. She’s a first grade teacher at Blair Elementary. While she has most of the classrooms supplies needed to teach her little ones, she’d really like to add chair pockets without having to go into her pockets.
“Though a helpful necessity, chair pockets are not purchased by schools and it is on the teacher to purchase if they want to use them in their classroom,” Bell says on the Donors Choose website. “With 20 students, it is financially hard for me to purchase these on my own.”
Bell needs to raise $241 on the Donors Choose website, an online charity that helps teachers raise money for various supplies. Once Mrs. Bell’s project is fully funded, Donors Choose will purchase the chair pockets and deliver them to the school.
“A first grade classroom can be a little congested and there’s not a lot of place for storage so I'd really like for you to help me out by donating for chair pockets for first grade,” Bell said to WECT viewers during the 6:00 p.m. news Tuesday.
