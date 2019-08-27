Columbus Co. man gets 15 years in prison for fatally shooting friend during dinner party

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County man is headed to prison for fatally shooting a friend during a dinner party in 2016.
According to the District Attorney’s Office, Steven Craig Long was sentenced on Tuesday to 15-19 years behind bars after entering a guilty plea to second-degree murder in the shooting death of Bobby Lee Sessoms II, 44, of Clarkton.
Long, Sessoms, and two women met up at Long’s home on Ben Jones Road near Lake Waccamaw for a dinner party on Sept. 24, 2016.
Prosecutors said Sessoms, who, along with Long, had been drinking that night, got into an argument with one of the women about a car that was promised to Sessoms by her ex-husband.
At some point, Sessoms slapped the kitchen table during the argument which prompted Long to get up and leave the room. About five minutes later, Long returned with a pistol.
Long sat down at the table, then stood up and fired four gunshots. Three of the bullets fatally struck Sessoms, who wasn’t armed, according to prosecutors.
Sessoms was pronounced dead at Columbus Regional Hospital in Whiteville.
Long was arrested at the scene and placed in the Columbus County Detention Center where he remained in jail under a $2.5 million bond.
