Casting company seeks extras, triplets, ventriloquist for movie filming in Wilmington

Submissions can sent to NCmoviecasting@gmail.com with the heading for general extras to be age, ethnicity gender, city/state you reside (example: 38, Asian Male, Wilmington, NC). Submissions must include two current photos (a close up and full length). Photos can be taken with a cell phones. Be sure to include your name, phone number, age, city/state you reside, height/weight, clothing sizes, description of visible tattoos and piercings, and color/make/model/year of your vehicle.