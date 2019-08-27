Block party, dance party and bar crawl planned to celebrate Port City Pride

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A weekend of events is planned to celebrate Port City Pride. The events bring together LGBTQIA individuals and allies to highlight important issues in the community and celebrate an inclusive culture.
Festivities kick off on Fri., Aug. 30 at The Husk with the Rainbow Road Bar Crawl.
The Port City Pride Block Party is a fun-filled family event on Castle Street between 5th and 8th Street on Sat., Aug. 31 from noon to 8:30 p.m.
The Pride events conclude Sunday night with the Fantail Funday Dance Party from 7 to 11:00 p.m. on the USS North Carolina.
Organizers stressed the events are open to everyone.
More information is available at https://www.facebook.com/PortCityPrideBlockParty/
