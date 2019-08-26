Wilmington man sentenced to life in prison for deadly beating

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man will spend the rest of his life in prison for a deadly beating.
Judge Harrell sentenced Ronald Cromartie to life without parole.
A New Hanover County jury found Cromartie guilty of of first-degree murder and kidnapping Monday.
He assaulted another man, who later died because of his injuries.
Ronald Cromartie was arrested and charged with murder in 2017 for an assault that led to the death of 57-year-old Austin Clarkson Jr.
Opening statements in Cromartie's murder trial began last week.
Once the state rested its case, the defense chose not to make one.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.