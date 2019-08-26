PICTURES: It’s National Dog Day and these pictures will give you cuteness overload

(WECT) - This one’s for my dogs! National Dog Day celebrates all breeds to help raise awareness to the number of pups that need to be rescued each year.
Here’s a list of organizations in southeastern North Carolina that can help bring a new dog into your family.
Several of them recently participated in Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption event that took place August 17 to help find loving home for animals in need. More nearly 156,000 animals were adopted from over 1,900 shelters across the country that day.
Look at all these precious pups and be sure to add yours to the mix! Let’s make it a paw-some day.
