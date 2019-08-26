No charges for Raleigh day care where child choked on pine cone

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - The death of a 10-month-old boy who choked on a pinecone at a Raleigh day care center is a tragic accident, and no criminal charges will be filed against employees there, according to the Wake County District Attorney's Office.
The state Department of Health and Human Services suspended the license of A Hug a Day Care on Adcox Place in south Raleigh after the death of Areon Ellington in May.
In a letter to day care operator Antoinette Rochelle, DHHS wrote, “You must inform all your parents of enrolled children that the facility will close at the end of business today.”
Helena Harris, Areon's grandmother, said she dropped him off at the center May 29, only to get a call within hours that he was choking on something.
"He was my heart, my heart. He was our get up and go," she said. "He was, through our struggles, what was bonding us together."
State records show A Hug a Day Care had a list of past violations, including a report in January that the home-based day care had more than its allowable limit of children under the age of 2, and one that found a space heater was in reach of children.
