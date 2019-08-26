NC Treasurer raises concerns about potential sale of NHRMC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - State Treasurer Dale Folwell of North Carolina is raising concerns about a potential sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center. New Hanover County commissioners will vote September 3rd whether to explore possible options for the possible sale of the publicly-owned facility.
“New Hanover Regional is a community hospital,” said Folwell. “It is a well-run community hospital. It is a profitable community hospital, and it benefits everybody in that community in terms of its efficiency. I was shocked when I heard the news that they were exploring a sale. It is a very serious matter for the people in Wilmington.”
Folwell has criticized larger for-profit healthcare groups for refusing to sign on to the Clear Pricing Project, the Treasury Department’s attempt to cut costs and provide transparency to medical pricing to the State Employees Healthcare Plan. He echoed some of those same sentiments when asked about the possible sale of NHRMC.
“I am concerned, not just in Wilmington but anywhere in the state of North Carolina, where there is a consolidation of healthcare into the hands of fewer people,” Folwell said. "There’s been major exposes in the Wall Street Journal in the past twelve months about what happens to healthcare costs as these monopolies continue to swallow up other types of healthcare facilities. There’s very little evidence that consolidating the power of healthcare into the hands of fewer and fewer people helps the general citizenry long-term.”
