LIVE: Power Breakfast Series features ‘A Healthy Sale?’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After 52 years as a public hospital, New Hanover Regional Medical Center could be headed for new ownership.
On September 3, the New Hanover County Commission will consider a resolution “to explore new ownership opportunities” of the hospital system in what officials call a “proactive step” to evaluate the future of healthcare in southeastern North Carolina.
The potential sale of the region’s largest employer and the center of our health care community raises numerous questions, including:
- Why is this being considered now?
- What would a sale mean for the cost and quality of care as well as existing partnerships with NHRMC?
- What would New Hanover County do with the potentially $1 billion generated by the deal?
New Hanover County Manager Chris Coudreit and NHRMC President and CEO John Gizdic are expected to talk about these points during the Greater Business Journal’s Power Breakfast this morning.
