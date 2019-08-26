First Alert Forecast: local temps cool, tropics continue to spark

The tropics remain active! Tropical Storm Dorian stole the weekend headlines; it remains a system to watch as it nears the Lesser Antilles. Dorian will have to negotiate hostile wind shear and mountainous Caribbean islands late this week. Its threat level to North America cannot yet be known. Rule #3 of Hurricane Season is you always have to wait to see if systems like Dorian can survive the Caribbean islands to know more: https://bit.ly/2PcxpdO. Meanwhile, a disturbance that holds promise for tropical development between the Carolinas and Bermuda will likely stay over open ocean, thankfully.