Elliott, Swift set to perform at MTV Video Music Awards

Swift tied with Ariana Grande as the most nominated act at the VMAs, including bids for video of the year. Swift's gay pride anthem, "You Need to Calm Down," and Grande's breezy hit about her breakups, "thank u, next," are nominated for the top prize alongside Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy," Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' "Old Town Road," 21 Savage and J. Cole's "A Lot," and Jonas Brothers' "Sucker."