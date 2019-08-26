Cautionary tales from other markets as county considers sale of NHRMC

During the Mission-HCA deal, Attorney General Stein received 180 letters supporting or opposing the sale. Despite a great deal of concern voiced about the sale at public forums, 70% of the letters sent to the AG favored the establishment of Dogwood Health Trust, and by extension, selling Mission Health. Those letters supporting the sale came primarily from prominent community leaders. Asheville Citizen Times found they were written in response to a coordinated campaign by hospital leadership, asking people who favored the hospital sale to write Stein. The campaign may have tipped the scale by inundating the AG’s office with support for the sale.