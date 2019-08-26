Boaters find rescuers who saved them from drowning off Masonboro Island

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After days of searching, two boaters who were hoping to find the couple that rescued them from a dangerous current had their wish come true.
Melissa Hewett and Andrew Luther were out on a boating trip Friday when they ran into trouble. Two strangers became their heroes.
Luther reached out to WECT in hopes of finding the couple that saved them.
Michelle Harper saw our story. She contacted WECT via email to say she and her husband, Ron, were the ones who rescued the boaters.
In an emotional reunion at Hugh MacRrae Park Monday, Hewett and Luther met their heroes, this time on dry land.
Ron Harper recalls seeing the boaters in distress.
“When we came around the bend and saw them in the water, the guy on the boat was casually pointing at them (Luther and Hewett)," Harper said. "I thought he was just letting us know that they were swimming. I didn’t realize the severity of it until we got closer and realized they were in distress.”
After the incident happened Luther and Hewett were still in shock and didn’t even get the names of the two strangers.
“You guys literally saved our lives and I don’t know if it truly clicked with us or with you guys or not, but you truly did save our lives," Luther said to the Harpers. Ron Harper responded with, “At the time I don’t think we realized it until after we started talking. And the irony of the whole situation was that was the first time our boat has been in the water all summer."
The four boaters exchanged numbers and plan to keep in contact.
