Bladen County Opioid Task Force hosts upcoming forums

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Opioid Task Force is hoping to get input from citizens about how the opioid crisis is affecting their communities at four upcoming forums.
“From your experiences or concerns related to opioid use/misuse, the task force gains invaluable real world information about what is really happening on a day to day occurrence,” according to a flyer from county officials about the forums. “From these shared experiences and concerns the task force will come up with a plan of realistic strategies that will be long-lasting in dealing with substance abuse issues.”
If you’re interested in attending, the forums will take place at the following locations:
- Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 9:45 a.m. - East Arcadia Senior Center located at 1645 East Arcadia Road, Reigelwood
- Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 6:30 p.m. - Dublin Volunteer Fire Department located at 324 South Third Street in Dublin
- Thursday, Aug. 29 at 6:30 p.m. - Clarkton Town Hall located at 81 North Elm Street in Clarkton
- Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m. - Elizabethtown Baptist Church Fellowship Hall located at 1800 West Broad Street in Elizabethtown. This forum is aimed at religious organizations.
For more information, contact Dr. Cathy C. Gantz, program coordinator for the task force, at 910-872-6256.
