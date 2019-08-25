First Alert Forecast: temperatures climb through the week, along with rain chances

Tropical Storm Dorian remains several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Conditions are favorable for additional strengthening by the middle of the week. Meanwhile, a thunderstorm cluster off the Southeast U.S. coast has good odds of becoming “Erin” early this week as the aforementioned front draws it northeast. Its track will likely take it comfortably east of the Cape Fear Region with its closest pass coming Monday. Your First Alert Weather Team will monitor the front / tropical interplay closely just in case.