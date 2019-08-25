First Alert Forecast: temperatures climb through the week, along with rain chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Hope you have enjoyed this cooler weekend! Bit of a tease for fall weather to come!
Temperatures will begin to creep back into the upper 80s through the end of the week. To start off the work week, temperatures will get to the low to mid 80s, and upper 60s and low 70s for the overnight hours.
Rain chances will be low to start the week off. High pressure will lower rain chances to around 20% through Tuesday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through this time.
Tropical Storm Dorian remains several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Conditions are favorable for additional strengthening by the middle of the week. Meanwhile, a thunderstorm cluster off the Southeast U.S. coast has good odds of becoming “Erin” early this week as the aforementioned front draws it northeast. Its track will likely take it comfortably east of the Cape Fear Region with its closest pass coming Monday. Your First Alert Weather Team will monitor the front / tropical interplay closely just in case.
To track the tropics for the rest of the season, visit The WECT First Alert Hurricane Center. To track your backyard forecast, check out your 7 day forecast below, and your 10 day forecast on your WECT First Alert Weather App!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.