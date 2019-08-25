First Alert Forecast: cooler and wetter trend continues, drier and warmer to start the week

In the tropics: Tropical Storm Dorian remains several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Conditions are favorable for additional strengthening by the middle of the week. Meanwhile, a thunderstorm cluster off the Florida coast has high odds of becoming “Erin” early this week as the aforementioned front draws it northeast. Its track will likely take it comfortably east of the Cape Fear Region. Your First Alert Weather Team will monitor the front / tropical interplay closely just in case.