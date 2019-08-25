First Alert Forecast: cooler and wetter trend continues, drier and warmer to start the week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday, friends! Thanks for checking in to your First Alert Weather Team. Yesterday’s rain provided showers for some but not all. Thanks to a stalled front, another chance of showers and storms will give us another opportunity to chip away at the deficit, albeit odds are lower compared to yesterday.
Temperatures continue their cooler trends in the lower 80s thanks to a northerly breeze flow. Overnight lows will hang in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Shower and storm chances will function around 30% for the day and drop off as the work week gets underway. Keep an eye on your WECT Weather App’s interactive radar and have a place to retreat if storms develop in your neighborhood.
In the tropics: Tropical Storm Dorian remains several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Conditions are favorable for additional strengthening by the middle of the week. Meanwhile, a thunderstorm cluster off the Florida coast has high odds of becoming “Erin” early this week as the aforementioned front draws it northeast. Its track will likely take it comfortably east of the Cape Fear Region. Your First Alert Weather Team will monitor the front / tropical interplay closely just in case.
