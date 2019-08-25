Cape Fear group holding discussion on anniversary of “March on Washington”

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It was during the March on Washington when Martin Luther King Jr. gave his iconic and memorable “I Have a Dream” speech that spoke of jobs and freedom. Wednesday, August 28, marks the 56th anniversary of the March and a local group is holding a discussion of their own.
“We’re going to discuss the issues also with possible solutions," said Sonya Patrick AmenRa, local chairman. "In order to know what the solution is, you first have to address the issue. Leaders like MLK, a lot of the things he said 50 years ago are still prevalent today so that’s why we do this on the 56th anniversary of the March on Washington.”
The event hosted by the Southeastern Region of the National Black Leadership Caucus will talk about ongoing issues within New Hanover County. These include jobs, violence and the potential sale and privatizing of New Hanover Regional Medical Center among other topics.
“People in the community will be speaking that are already addressing these issues so we want to know how we can come together as a community," said Patrick. "Help people that already have things in place and to bring it to light so we can have a better community and come together.”
The meeting will take place on Wednesday, August 28, at the Martin Luther King Center at 401 S 8th Street in Wilmington. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the meeting starts at 5 p.m.
