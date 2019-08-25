Back to school for grown ups! Cape Fear Community College offers dozens of classes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The kids aren’t the only ones going back to the classroom this fall!
Cape Fear Community College offers a slew of continuing education classes anyone can enroll in for a small cost.
Whether you are interested in learning how to brew beer, launch a boat, ride a motorcycle or take your cooking game up a notch, the community college has a course for you. Its not just for hobbyists either; professionals can boost their resume with language classes, CPR/first aid and finance class offerings.
Classes are offered August through mid December and have varying prices.
You can see their offerings and learn more about enrolling here.
