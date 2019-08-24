Wilmington AT&T employees demonstrate for workers rights

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - People were out protesting AT&T’s labor practices Saturday morning off of 16th Street in Wilmington.
Dozens of workers wore red and held signs, hoping to catch the attention of drivers passing through the area.
According to a press release from the Communications Workers Of America, AT&T workers along the Southeast are on strike over unfair labor practices committed by management during negotiations for a new contract.
The union has filed an unfair labor practices charge with the National Labor Relations Board against AT&T for “not bargaining in good faith and not sending representatives to the table with the authority to make decisions.”
The strike involves 20,000 employees in the Carolinas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.
