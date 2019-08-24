UNCW women’s soccer opens season with win over Furman

MOUNT PLEASANT, South Carolina – Senior Ashley Johnson and freshman Emily Moxley each scored a goal in the second half as UNCW opened its 2019 season with a 2-1 victory over Furman in the opening game of the Charleston Under Armour Invitational at Patriots Point on Friday afternoon.
Furman took a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute when sophomore Isabella Gutierrez scored off passes from freshman Jasmine Greene and senior Caitlyn Reilly.
But, the Seahawks evened the score just over nine minutes into the second half when Johnson scored the equalizer on a header shot after a pass from senior Baley Edwards.
Moxley followed in the 84th minute with the first goal of her college career past senior goalkeeper Kellsey Weaver, giving the Seahawks a 2-1 advantage they did not relinquish.
The Seahawks outshot Furman by a 10-3 margin, including a 4-1 edge in the second half, and held a 9-3 advantage in corner kicks.