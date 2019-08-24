Tropical Storm Dorian forms in the Atlantic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As of the 5 p.m. Advisory from The National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Dorian has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
Dorian has sustained winds at 40 mph and gusts up to 50 mph.
This storm is located about 725 miles ESE of Barbados, moving west at 12 mph. It’s track will shift toward the northwest by Sunday and continue through Tuesday. By this time, it is expected to be near the Central Lesser Antilles.
This system is expected to intensify as it heads west through the Caribbean. By Tuesday, it is forecasted to reach Category 1 status.
Keep updated with your WECT First Alert Weather Team and take a look at the WECT First Alert Hurricane Center for any new updates on this storm, or any others that could form through the season.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.