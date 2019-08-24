First Alert Forecast: tracking the Tropics, cooler temps to end the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! Hope you are enjoying your weekend so far! Luckily, when you step outside, it doesn’t feel like opening up an oven door!
Cooler Temps: A cold front has brought some cooler temperatures to the Carolinas. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low to mid 80s due to a cooler, northerly wind, along with increased cloud cover and showers.
Rain Chances: A chance for heavy showers and storms possible overnight. Some localized areas could be seeing some minor flooding, so be careful if you’re out and about this evening! Rain chances pick back up tomorrow afternoon.
Tropics: We’re keeping a close eye on the tropics with a couple areas of interest. Tropical Depression Five has formed in the Atlantic, to the east of the Lesser Antilles. This system is moving west, at 12 mph and has a chance of forming into a named storm, Erin, by early tomorrow. Another area of interest is a thunderstorm cluster near the southern tip of Florida, that has a high chance of become Tropical Storm Dorian, but likely would track comfortably east of the Cape Fear Region. Your First Alert Weather Team will monitor the front / tropical interplay closely just in case.
