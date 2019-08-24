First Alert Forecast: tracking the Tropics, cooler temps to end the weekend

Tropics: We’re keeping a close eye on the tropics with a couple areas of interest. Tropical Depression Five has formed in the Atlantic, to the east of the Lesser Antilles. This system is moving west, at 12 mph and has a chance of forming into a named storm, Erin, by early tomorrow. Another area of interest is a thunderstorm cluster near the southern tip of Florida, that has a high chance of become Tropical Storm Dorian, but likely would track comfortably east of the Cape Fear Region. Your First Alert Weather Team will monitor the front / tropical interplay closely just in case.