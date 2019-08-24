First Alert Forecast: cooler and wetter change for the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday, friends! Thanks for checking in to your First Alert Weather Team. We have a lot to discuss forecast-wise this weekend. Like last weekend, some higher chances for showers and storms are on tap for Saturday. A front is on our doorstep and will continue to press through engineering the wetter and cooler change.
How cool? Much more mellow lower and middle 80s for the weekend, thanks to clouds, showers and a northerly breeze flow.
Shower and storm chances growing from 40% to at least 50-60% for the weekend. Keep an eye on your WECT Weather App’s interactive radar and have a back-up plan if you have outdoor plans.
Some areas of interest in the Tropics to note: A thunderstorm cluster near the Bahamas has a high chance of become Tropical Storm Dorian, but likely would track comfortably east of the Cape Fear Region. Your First Alert Weather Team will monitor the front / tropical interplay closely just in case. Another thunderstorm cluster near the Lesser Antilles bears watching; it carries good development odds and could become Erin in the next 2-5 days.
Catch your full seven-day planning forecast below, and check out the ten-day outlook for your area with the WECT First Alert Weather App.
Have a great weekend!
