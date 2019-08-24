First Alert Forecast: cooler and wetter change for the weekend

Some areas of interest in the Tropics to note: A thunderstorm cluster near the Bahamas has a high chance of become Tropical Storm Dorian, but likely would track comfortably east of the Cape Fear Region. Your First Alert Weather Team will monitor the front / tropical interplay closely just in case. Another thunderstorm cluster near the Lesser Antilles bears watching; it carries good development odds and could become Erin in the next 2-5 days.