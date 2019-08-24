Columbus County businesses catching “HEAT” from the sheriffs office

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Rural businesses are receiving visits from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
These visits, however, were positive ones. The sheriff’s office’s Heavy Enforcement Action Team (H.E.A.T.) was making stops to conduct security surveys and build relationships they hope will prevent crime.
Businesses registered in the program receive a special survey from HEAT, a sticker for tracking and get specialized tips on how to prevent theft and robbery.
“The first line of defense is good security, however that costs money, so with this program we can keep a closer watch and be able to collect more evidence like video and other types of evidence so that the crimes can be solved,” the sheriff’s office noted in their Facebook post.
The service can be provided to any business, school, church or community center in the county. Anyone interested in getting involved can call the office at 910-642-6551.
