Wrongway driver on Isabel Holmes Bridge accused of hit-and-run

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Wilmington Police Department are seeking the public’s help to identify a driver accused of hitting another vehicle while going the wrong way on the Isabel Holmes Bridge.
In a Facebook post, police said the crash happened on Aug. 16 at the entrance ramp onto the bridge from the Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.
The victim was traveling westbound on the MLK Parkway around 7:30 a.m. when their vehicle was struck by a green Cadillac Escalade pick-up truck that was heading down the on-ramp in the wrong direction.
The Cadillac then took a right onto North Third Street and continued south toward Market Street.
The victim suffered minor injuries in the crash.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
