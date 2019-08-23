STUDY: New Hanover Co. Schools ranked 18th among N.C. school districts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools was ranked as the 18th best school system in North Carolina, according to rankings recently released by Niche.
NHCS received an overall grade of B+ from Niche.
“The 2020 Best School Districts ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education," according to Niche. "Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more.”
Here are the grades New Hanover County Schools received in each category considered in the rankings:
- Academics B+
- Teachers B+
- Clubs and Activities B
- Administration B-
- Food C
- Diversity A
- College Prep A-
- Health and Safety C
- Sports A-
- Resources and Facilities B-
“New Hanover County Schools is an excellent school system. We will always have room for improvement, but I am proud of the accomplishments of our employees and students," said Dr. Tim Markley, superintendent of New Hanover County Schools. "Their hard work is what makes this district great and we will continue to strive for that number one spot.”
A list of the top 25 schools can be found here.
