South Brunswick ready to start the season as road warriors

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Work is underway at South Brunswick High School’s Jack Campbell Stadium to replace the natural grass with field turf.
Because of delays with permits, the Cougars will be limited to using just the practice field until work is finished.
South Brunswick has had to move their first two games from home to road games to account for the delay. Their first home game will be October 4, when they host North Brunswick.
The players can’t wait until work is finished.
“They are asking every other day about the field or the field house,” said South Brunswick head coach Rocky Lewis. “So, they are excited because they want to be in there. But we will take the inconvenience right now.”
The seniors will only play three home games on the new turf and are a little more reserved.
“We think about it a little bit, but it’s just a game,” said senior Alex Brown. “For the seniors, we won’t play as much for at home fans, but we have to take care of business away.”
Playing five straight road games won’t be an excuse for the Cougars.
"We treat it as business as usual," said Lewis. "We are not harping that we are going to play a lot of road games. We are taking it one week at a time and not looking to far ahead. And lets just focus on this week." Friday night South Brunswick opens the season at West Bladen.
riday night South Brunswick opens the season at West Bladen.
