Police seek person who abandoned dog at Sunset Beach

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Sunset Beach Police Department is reaching out to the public to help find the person who abandoned a dog.
In a Facebook post Friday afternoon, the police department said the dog was found at the end of Salt Marsh Street off of Seaside Road SW.
“We have taken the dog into our custody to ensure it is cared for while we investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the post stated. “Thank you to those who alerted us of this circumstance so we could help this dog.”
If anyone has information, please contact the Sunset Beach Police Department at 910-579-6297.
