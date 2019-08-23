Police seek person who abandoned dog at Sunset Beach

Police seek person who abandoned dog at Sunset Beach
The Sunset Beach Police Department is asking for help locating the person who abandoned a dog. (Source: Sunset Beach Police Department)
By WECT Staff | August 23, 2019 at 4:14 PM EDT - Updated August 23 at 4:26 PM

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Sunset Beach Police Department is reaching out to the public to help find the person who abandoned a dog.

In a Facebook post Friday afternoon, the police department said the dog was found at the end of Salt Marsh Street off of Seaside Road SW.

We are asking for the public's help to identify the owner or person responsible for abandoning this dog at the end of...

Posted by Sunset Beach Police Department on Friday, August 23, 2019

“We have taken the dog into our custody to ensure it is cared for while we investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the post stated. “Thank you to those who alerted us of this circumstance so we could help this dog.”

If anyone has information, please contact the Sunset Beach Police Department at 910-579-6297.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.