New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at beauty supply store

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery of a beauty supply store Wednesday.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the robbery took place shortly after 5 p.m. at Sally Beauty Supply in the Porter’s Neck area.
The store is located just off of Market Street on Hays Lane.
We’re working to get more details.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-798-4162.
