New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at beauty supply store
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the robbery took place shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday at Sally Beauty Supply in the Porter’s Neck area.
By Jim Gentry | August 23, 2019 at 6:27 AM EDT - Updated August 23 at 6:27 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery of a beauty supply store Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the robbery took place shortly after 5 p.m. at Sally Beauty Supply in the Porter’s Neck area.

The store is located just off of Market Street on Hays Lane.

We’re working to get more details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-798-4162.

We need your help in identifying this suspect for armed robbery. The robbery took place yesterday shortly after 5 pm at...

Posted by New Hanover County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, August 22, 2019

