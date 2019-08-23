Murder trial underway for Wilmington man accused of fatal beating

Murder trial underway for Wilmington man accused of fatal beating
Ronald Cromartie is on trial for murder after assaulting a man who later died due to his injuries. (Source: NHCSO)
By Alex Guarino | August 23, 2019 at 11:09 AM EDT - Updated August 23 at 11:24 AM

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A trial is underway for a Wilmington man charged with murder after assaulting a man, who later died because of his injuries.

Ronald Cromartie was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in 2017 for an assault that led to the death of 57-year-old Austin Clarkson Jr.

Opening statements in Cromartie’s murder trial began Wednesday.

Prosecutors are still presenting their case Friday, calling crime scene investigators and crime lab analysts to testify.

If convicted, Cromartie could spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.