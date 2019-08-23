Murder trial underway for Wilmington man accused of fatal beating

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A trial is underway for a Wilmington man charged with murder after assaulting a man, who later died because of his injuries.
Ronald Cromartie was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in 2017 for an assault that led to the death of 57-year-old Austin Clarkson Jr.
Opening statements in Cromartie’s murder trial began Wednesday.
Prosecutors are still presenting their case Friday, calling crime scene investigators and crime lab analysts to testify.
If convicted, Cromartie could spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.
