Man stabbed, woman injured in Bladen County assault

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A suspect is accused of stabbing a man and assaulting a woman in Bladen County Friday morning.
According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 1100 block of Old Abbottsburg Road near Bladenboro around 6 a.m. after receiving a 911 call about a stabbing.
When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound to the chest. He was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington for treatment. A woman suffered minor injuries in the assault and was treated at Bladen County Hospital.
During the investigation, detectives arrested Biney Jackson Graham III, 23, of Clarkton, and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault on a female, second-degree kidnapping, and larceny of a motor vehicle.
Graham is currently in the Bladen County Jail under no bond.
No other details about the incident have been released.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960 or call 911.
