Man searches for rescuers after boaters pull him from water near Masonboro Island

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is looking to find the couple he says saved his life Friday after being swept up in a dangerous current.
Andrew Luther says the scary situation started when he and some friends were anchored near Masonboro Island and they jumped in for a quick swim. Everyone except Luther’s neighbor made it back to the boat. As the neighbor began struggling with the current, Luther jumped in to help her.
Soon, both were struggling.
“Her 9 year old son and another neighbor were on the boat screaming. I let her go and told her to float with the current, which I should have done. I tried to get back to the boat because no one on the boat knew what to do,” said Luther.
Someone on board the anchored boat tossed a life jacket out and it reached Luther right before his head went under the water. Luther was able to get the attention of other boaters nearby to help the neighbor.
A couple in a white Sea Hunt boat picked the neighbor and Luther up and drove them back to their anchored boat.
They all managed to exchange a quick hug and thank you, but Luther says he wants to find the couple that came to their rescue and thank them again.
“We truly feel that they were there at that moment for a reason and that is to save us,” Luther said. “His wife said it was his 60th birthday and he said he could not have asked for a better present. I don’t think they really comprehended that if they had not come along we both would have drowned.”
