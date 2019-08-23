Leland solicits input on new community park

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Town officials are looking to residents for ideas about the design of the new Sturgeon Creek Park.
The park will be built on a 78-acre parcel located along both sides of South Navassa Road. An important thing to note: this property is different from Cypress Cove Park, which was once named Sturgeon Creek Park.
Plans for the new park currently include a boat ramp, a disc golf course, walking trails, playground equipment, picnic areas and a kayak launch site.
“The focus for Sturgeon Creek Park will differ from that of the Town’s Leland Municipal Park; other recreational facilities and entertainment facilities – such as a splash pad, dog park, basketball courts, and an amphitheater – are already included in the master plan for Leland Municipal Park and the adjacent campus,” the town noted in a press release.
The first Sturgeon Creek Park meeting is set for 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, following the Parks and Recreation Board’s regular monthly meeting. Additional meetings are scheduled for: 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 during Founders’ Day festivities; 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25 during the Parks and Recreation Board meeting. All meetings will be held at Leland Town Hall and residents will have the opportunity to view artist renderings, ask questions and offer ideas and suggestions for Sturgeon Creek Park’s design.
Staff will present final plans for the park to Leland Town Council during Council’s regular monthly meeting on Thursday, Oct. 30.
