Leland solicits input on new community park

The first Sturgeon Creek Park meeting is set for 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, following the Parks and Recreation Board’s regular monthly meeting. Additional meetings are scheduled for: 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 during Founders’ Day festivities; 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25 during the Parks and Recreation Board meeting. All meetings will be held at Leland Town Hall and residents will have the opportunity to view artist renderings, ask questions and offer ideas and suggestions for Sturgeon Creek Park’s design.