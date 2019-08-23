Hope for Warriors Invitational set for Monday

WALLACE, N.C. (WECT) - Service members and veterans will get the chance to play golf with celebrities at the 10th annual Hope For the Warriors Invitational on Monday, Aug. 26.
Opening ceremonies for the event get under way at River Landing Country Club in Wallace at 10 a.m.
The event raises funds for Hope For The Warriors, a national military nonprofit that “assists veterans, service members and military families with a variety of programming including clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition services.”
To kick off the event, the Mad Boar restaurant is hosting a community block party on Saturday, Aug. 24. The family-friendly party will feature live music by the Johnson Boys. Also, former major league players Johnny Bench and Doug Flynn are scheduled to sign autographs.
Tickets to the block party are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Tickets can be found here.
Among the celebrities participating in Monday’s Invitational are:
- Johnny Bench, Former MLB player for the Reds, World Series champion and Hall of Fame member.
- Doug Flynn, Former MLB player for the Reds, Mets and more and World Series champion.
- Jim McMahon, former NFL player for the Bears, Packers and more, and two-time Super Bowl champion.
- Ozzie Smith, former MLB player for the Padres and Cardinals.
- Rex Ryan, ESPN analyst and former NFL coach of the Jets and Bills.
- John Ashton, film actor known for his roles in Beverly Hills Cop and more.
- Paula Trickey, TV actress.
- Rick Seratte, of the band Whitesnake.
- Craig Conover, reality TV star from Bravo’s Southern Charm.
More information on the event can be found here.
