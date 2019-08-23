‘High ranking’ Wilmington gang member gets 15-year prison sentence for heroin distribution

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Federal prosecutors say a high-ranking gang member from Wilmington will spend more than 15 years in prison for heroin distribution.
Antwine “Big World” Lucas, 37, was sentenced to 15.6 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release, after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute a quantity of heroin, and distribution of a quantity of heroin.
Prosecutors said Lucas’ home on North Fifth Street served as a base of operation for members of the Nine Trey sect of the United Blood Nation gang in Wilmington. The residence was used to distribute heroin and store firearms.
Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation used a Title II wiretap on a phone belonging to another gang member to intercept calls about potential acts of violence associated with the Nine Trey gang.
On Aug. 21, 2018, officers stopped a car that had left the area near Lucas’ home. A gang member fled from the car and discarded two handguns while being pursued by officers. That person is awaiting sentencing on federal charges. Another occupant was in possession of a stolen gun.
A week later, Lucas sold a quantity of heroin to someone acting at the direction of law enforcement from his home.
On Aug. 31, 2018, a federal search warrant was served at the home and Lucas and another high ranking member of the gang were arrested. Agents confiscated a handgun and fentanyl during the search.
