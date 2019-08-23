First Alert Forecast: a cooler and wetter change at home, watching tropics hawkishly

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday! Friends, a front is pressing our way and it will help engineer a change for the cooler and wetter. First, let's talk about the cooler change: sultry Friday highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, then much more mellow lower and middle 80s for weekend highs. Now, consider the wetter change: shower and storm chances growing from 10-20% Friday morning to 30-40% Friday afternoon to 50-60% for the weekend. Keep an eye on your WECT Weather App's interactive radar and have a back-up plan if you have outdoor plans, please!
On the tropical side: a cluster of Bahamian thunderstorms continues to hold the potential to organize into a tropical storm over the next five days as the aforementioned front draws it northward. Should such a tropical storm named Dorian develop, it would likely track comfortably east of the Cape Fear Region, but your First Alert Weather Team will monitor the front / tropical interplay closely just in case. Deep in the North Atlantic, Tropical Depression Chantal continues to churn but remains absolutely no threat to North America. Have a great weekend!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.