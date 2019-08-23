First Alert Forecast: a cooler and wetter change at home, watching tropics hawkishly

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday afternoon, friends! A front is pressing our way and it will help engineer a change for the cooler and wetter. First, let’s talk about the cooler change: sultry Friday highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s, then much more mellow lower and middle 80s for weekend highs. Now, consider the wetter change: shower and storm chances growing from 30% Friday morning to 40% Friday evening and then at least 50-60% for the weekend. Keep an eye on your WECT Weather App’s interactive radar and have a back-up plan if you have outdoor plans, please!
Tropics: A Bahamian thunderstorm cluster has a fair chance to become tropical storm over the next five days as the aforementioned front draws it northward. Should “Dorian” develop, it would likely track comfortably east of the Cape Fear Region, but your First Alert Weather Team will monitor the front / tropical interplay closely just in case. Another thunderstorm cluster east of the Lesser Antilles bears watching; it carries 20% five-day development odds. And finally, deep in the North Atlantic, Tropical Depression Chantal churns but it remains no threat to North America. Have a great weekend!
