Educate, exercise, and empower: Walk with a Doc program gets resident on their feet towards a healthy lifestyle

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick Wellness Coalition recently launched a new monthly program to help motivate and get people moving. It’s called Walk with a Doc.
Walk with a Doc is a one-hour walking program that takes place at Boiling Spring Lakes Community Center. Participants walk with a doctor or health professional and talk about a specific health topic.
Lindsay Maher, the executive director for the Brunswick Wellness Coalition, says this a program for anyone and everyone.
“What’s great about Walk with a Doc is that it’s for all walk abilities," says Lindsay "It’s only a quarter mile route with seating along the way so if you need to take a break you can do that, or you can run laps around us.”
Lindsay says each time the group meets, a different health professional joins in and talks about a health topic they haven’t discussed before.
“We’ve talked about joint health so how to stay fit and stay moving at any age, we’ve had nutritionist talk about what we should and shouldn’t eat, and we’ve also had someone come along to talk about heart health and by standard CPR," says Lindsay.
Lindsay says about 10-15 people meet each time and Stephen Dunn never misses a day. He enjoys chatting with a health professional, but he has his own reasons he joins in on the walks.
“I used to weigh almost 500 pound and at times in my life I have weighed over 500 pounds, but when I started the Walk with a Doc program, this was the first time that I had actually walked a mile at one time," says Stephen.
Stephen began his weight-loss journey nearly two years ago and has lost over 200 pounds since.
“The more I move, the more I’m able to move," says Stephen. "That’s such a blessing for me, to be able to be with the group and get out and exercise.”
Walk with a Doc is held the second Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the BSL Community Center which is located on 1 Leeds Road in Southport.
First-time attendees get a free t-shirt and after your third time participating in the program, you get a pedometer to help tract your steps while you walk.
On September 14, a second Walk with a Doc location will be available in Shallotte.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.