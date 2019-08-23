City makes progress on sidewalk repairs after Hurricane Florence

By WECT Staff | August 23, 2019 at 2:29 PM EDT - Updated August 23 at 2:29 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews with the City of Wilmington continue to make progress on repairs to sidewalks damaged by Hurricane Florence.

A contractor is working on the larger projects while in-house crews are tackling some of the smaller jobs.

So far city crews have made repairs to:

  • South 14th Street
  • McClelland Drive
  • Winston Boulevard
  • 43rd Street
  • Country Club Road

Additionally, they have made repairs to the sidewalks in the Glen Meade/South Oleander and Audubon/Devon Park neighborhoods.

All of the hurricane repair work required federal inspection and approval to ensure the city could receive federal/state reimbursement before the projects could go forward.

Work to repair damage to the city’s stormwater drainage is also ongoing.

To see a map of the repairs and their status, go to: wilmingtonnc.gov/repairmap

