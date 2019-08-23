City makes progress on sidewalk repairs after Hurricane Florence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews with the City of Wilmington continue to make progress on repairs to sidewalks damaged by Hurricane Florence.
A contractor is working on the larger projects while in-house crews are tackling some of the smaller jobs.
So far city crews have made repairs to:
- South 14th Street
- McClelland Drive
- Winston Boulevard
- 43rd Street
- Country Club Road
Additionally, they have made repairs to the sidewalks in the Glen Meade/South Oleander and Audubon/Devon Park neighborhoods.
All of the hurricane repair work required federal inspection and approval to ensure the city could receive federal/state reimbursement before the projects could go forward.
Work to repair damage to the city’s stormwater drainage is also ongoing.
To see a map of the repairs and their status, go to: wilmingtonnc.gov/repairmap
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.