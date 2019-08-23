CFPUA: Northbound lane of U.S. 421 to close for water main install

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A northbound lane of U.S. 421 in New Hanover County will be closed starting next week so crews with the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority can perform a water main installation.
The lane closure will start about 400 feet north of the Isabel Holmes Bridge and stretch to Eagle Island Seafood.
CFPUA says the closure will begin on Monday, Aug. 26 and last for about a month so crews can install a 16-inch water transmission main.
