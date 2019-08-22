Wilmington man killed in head-on collision with dump truck

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was killed after his car collided with a dump truck near Hampstead Wednesday morning.
According to officials with the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the accident happened just before 10 a.m. on N.C. 210 near Avendale Drive.
Robert Boland Anderson, 65, was driving his Toyota Camry west on N.C. 210 when the vehicle went left of center and struck a dump truck head-on.
Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the dump truck was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
No charges will be filed and alcohol impairment isn’t suspected.
The road was closed for several hours as crews worked to clear the scene.
