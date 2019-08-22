Plans submitted for additional condos near River Road-Independence Blvd. intersection

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Additional condos could soon be popping up near the River Road-Independence Blvd. intersection.
Plans for Phases 3, 4 and 5 of the Marshes at River’s Edge were submitted to the City of Wilmington on Thursday.
Plans call for a total of 224 units over the three phases.
Phases 4 and 5 would be located side-by-side along Independence Road between River Road and River Front Place.
Phase would be located just off of River Road between Barnards Creek and Independence Blvd.
The project is scheduled to go before the city’s Technical Review Committee at its Sept. 5 meeting.
