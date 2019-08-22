Pilot program aims to treat opioid addiction in rural communities

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Medical Society Foundation is working to address the opioid epidemic with a new pilot treatment program in five rural North Carolina counties, including Brunswick and Pender counties. The program gives people access to tele-health in a unique way.
“OBOT” stands for office based opioid treatment.
In Pender County, Health and Human Services Director Carolyn Moser says patients can be referred from the Department of Social Services, physicians, mental health providers and individuals.
“It can be an individual referral that may be interested in trying to seriously make an effort to come off of any kind of opioid or substance use,” she said.
The NC Medical Society Foundation designed OBOT to improve access to care in rural areas by addressing some of the biggest obstacles to care on both the patient side and on the provider side to treat opioid use disorder.
Tele-medicine eliminates one of the biggest barriers to healthcare: transportation.
One of the foundation’s leaders, Franklin Walker, says the rate of patients showing up and following through with their care is “off the charts.”
“A large part of that, I think, is due to the tele-health component because we’ve made it easy for them to stay compliant because, you know, showing up is a big deal for a lot of these people. One, they don’t have automobiles, so they’re relying on borrowing a car or public transportation or nothing, right? So the tele-health component is a game changer. It really is,” said Walker.
Moser also hopes it helps with the stigma surrounding both addiction and mental health. The program is private and confidential and patients are only required to come to the health department for their initial appointment.
“Its completely confidential and no one really knows why they’re here whether its a well-checkup [or] an immunization, so its a little bit of a different setting than a mental health facility," Moser said.
OBOT utilizes a Wilmington-based software system called “Recovery Platform” which essentially connects the dots online between patients, physicians, counselors, labs, pharmacies and national prescription databases. It also provides the platform for patients and providers to meet via video chat.
Walker describes OBOT generally as a toolkit to help providers navigate what is known as “MAT."
MAT is “medication assisted treatment” in which patients are prescribed a medication to help them get off of opioids. He says the program is also cost-effective.
“For example, at Pender County, [patients]are being given an RX card by their provider, they’re taking it to that independent pharmacy that’s part of our network and if they’re self-pay, you know, or Medicaid, and they’re in the pilot they’re getting a 30-50 percent discount on their medication which is huge because now we’ve almost disincentivized these people to go back to the street and get heroin which is a lot cheaper than $300-$400 per patient per month for their traditional medications.”
The program launched in Pender County about two months ago and is serving six patients right now. It is also active in Brunswick, Granville, and Vance counties.
