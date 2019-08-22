Pilot program aims to treat opioid addiction in rural communities

“For example, at Pender County, [patients]are being given an RX card by their provider, they’re taking it to that independent pharmacy that’s part of our network and if they’re self-pay, you know, or Medicaid, and they’re in the pilot they’re getting a 30-50 percent discount on their medication which is huge because now we’ve almost disincentivized these people to go back to the street and get heroin which is a lot cheaper than $300-$400 per patient per month for their traditional medications.”