First Alert Forecast: tropics buzzing, weekend cool-down on-track

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! A cooler, showery front continues to put its fingerprints on the weekend portion; catch all temperature and rain chance specifics in a seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here.
On the tropical weather front: Tropical Depression Chantal continues to exploit every bit of energy it can from the northernmost reaches of the Gulf Stream. Steering winds will speedily guide this weak North Atlantic system through open waters over the next three to five days. It may even perform a loop! ...but it remains a highly unlikely visitor to North America.
Closer to home: a cluster of Bahamian thunderstorms carries low to medium tropical storm development odds over the next five days as a front draws it northward. Since this front will also affect our local weekend forecast (the aforementioned an uptick in rain chances and slide in temperatures), we will monitor any tropical interplay very closely.
